CMPD: Man charged with second-degree murder after speeding leads to deadly crash

A man is charged with second-degree murder after police said his speeding was one of the things that led to a deadly crash.

On Sunday just after 10 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were called to Pineville-Matthews Road near Baybrook Lane. They found a 2010 Acura TL off the right side of the road and a 2005 Infiniti G35. The Acura had heavy damage on its passenger side and the Infiniti had heavy damage on its front.

The Acura passenger, 33-year-old Sheronda La Shanetta Woody Wilson, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Detectives believe the man driving the Infiniti, 26-year-old Gregory Joseph Rhoads, was speeding on Pineville-Matthews Road before the crash. A police officer saw him and used emergency equipment to try and pull him over.

Police said just before the officer caught up to Rhoads, the Infiniti hit the passenger side of the Acura. The impact of the crash caused the Acura to slide off the right side of the road and into nearby brush, investigators said. The driver of the Acura, Rhoads, and a passenger in the car with him were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

CMPD emphasized that the officer never pursued Rhoads.

Neither the man driving the Acura or Rhoads was impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

Investigators said speeding, failing to stop for police, and running a red light were all factors in the crash.

On Monday, Rhoads was released from the hospital and was taken to jail, police said. While in the hospital, he was served with an involuntary manslaughter warrant. But when he was released, he was charged with the following:

Second-degree murder

Felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Felony possession of marijuana

Felony possession with intent to sell and distribute

Felony maintaining a place to keep a controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Police asked any witnesses to call Det. Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1. Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

CMPD’s Internal Affairs Office is also doing an administrative investigation.

