CMPD: Man shot, killed in east Charlotte

A man was shot and killed in east Charlotte early Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police responded to shots fired along Milton Road around 1 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

CMPD has not said if they are searching for any suspects.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see police investigating outside a home along Milton Road. We are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

