CMPD: Meck Co. translator posed as medical professional, assaulted woman at her home

A man accused of posing as a medical professional and sexually violating a woman had interpreted for the victim while working at the Mecklenburg County Health Department, police said.

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz learned Daniel Pitti-Casazola, 41, is back on the streets again. He wasn’t given a bond, but instead promised he would appear in court Wednesday, which he did.

Pitti-Casazola is charged with a felony sex crime after police say he impersonated a medical professional and sexually assaulted a woman during a fake medical exam at her home.

“She was very detailed,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Caitlin Figueroa.

Ofcr. Figueroa was the one who responded to the call on July 11 at an apartment complex off Teal Point Drive in east Charlotte.

Police said the woman was receiving healthcare through the Mecklenburg County Health Department. That’s where Pitti-Casazola worked as an interpreter, and it’s how police said the victim recognized his voice.

“Her doctor would be speaking and he would translate to her,” Figueroa said. “She mentioned he made some vulgar remarks in Spanish to her.”

The woman told police Pitti-Casazola called her saying he needed to come to her house the next day for a medical visit. She allowed him to come into her home the next day, and at that time, she was sexually assaulted.

CMPD said the woman could have been a vulnerable target because she’s Hispanic -- she’s a part of a community that sometimes has difficulty accessing healthcare.

“The fear is that there are other victims that are just afraid to speak up,” Figueroa said.

Meanwhile, Pitti-Casazola is now suspended from the health department during this investigation. Police said he has worked for Mecklenburg County for nine years. It’s why they say there could be more victims who may be scared to come forward.

Police want victims to know if they come forward, they won’t be asked their immigration status.

Sáenz reached out to Mecklenburg County officials with several questions Wednesday, but so far they’ve not answered any of them.

Any additional victims, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to call 704-336-8279 and speak directly to a Sex Assault Unit detective. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

