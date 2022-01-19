CMPD offers reward for tips that lead to an arrest in fatal shooting last fall

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting at an industrial business park last fall.

Police on Oct. 9 found 46-year-old Edy Alvarado with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 10800 block of Southern Loop Boulevard, near Westinghouse Boulevard in southwest Charlotte.

Crime Stoppers received a private donation of $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case, CMPD said in a news release Wednesday.

Police also released photos of the suspects involved in the shooting. The suspects are dressed in black and appear to be waiting next to doors with guns in their hands.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for information on the suspects involved in the shooting death of Edy Alvarado in October 2021. CMPD’s Crime Stoppers unit is offering $20,000 for information leading to an arrest.

An unidentified 39-year-old woman was injured and treated at the scene, according to a police report.

Alvarado and the woman were robbed “with the use of a deadly weapon,” the report said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.