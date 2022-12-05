CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing CPCC student to start trial Monday

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer accused of hitting and killing a college student is set to go on trial Monday.

In July 2017, Phillip Barker was responding to a call driving more than 100 mph in a 35 mph zone when he hit James Short on Morehead Street, according to police.

Barker is charged with involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Investigators said the 28-year-old victim was intoxicated at the time but was walking on a crosswalk.

Baker is the first CMPD officer in more than seven years to be tried on criminal charges.

Baker was placed on unpaid leave. A grand jury indicted him on involuntary manslaughter charges. In 2018, he entered a plea of not guilty.

Since the crash, the city of Charlotte gave Short’s family a nearly $1 million settlement.

