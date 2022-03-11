CMPD officer charged with DWI after she ran into a sign. ‘Disheartening,’ chief says

An off-duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was charged with driving while impaired after she lost control of her personal car and hit a sign, police said Friday.

Officer Crystal Washington wrecked her vehicle on Robinson Church Road on Friday “in the early morning hours,”, according to a CMPD news release. That’s off East W.T. Harris Boulevard in east Charlotte. Police did not say what time the incident happened.

Washington, 31, of Charlotte, was arrested just before 4 a.m., jail records show. She was released at about 10:30 a.m. on a $1,250 bail and is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Monday, according to jail records.

Washington was not hurt, police said. “Responding CMPD officers suspected Officer Washington was impaired and immediately notified a supervisor,” according to the release.

After a CMPD DWI Task Force officer arrived, police arrested Washington and took her to CMPD headquarters for further investigation, police officials said.

Police did not say what Washington’s current job status was in their news release.

A police spokesperson was not immediately available for comment late Friday afternoon.

In a statement, police Chief Johnny Jennings said, “it is always disheartening when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold. However, professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times.”

The CMPD Internal Affairs Division will conduct a separate administrative investigation, according to the release. Police haven’t said how long Washington has been on the force.

CMPD asks anyone with information about the case to call 704-336-8535 and speak with a DWI Task Force member. The public can leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.