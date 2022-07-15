CMPD officer charged with making threats to two people, police say

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer has been charged with two counts of communicating threats.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a person who said they were being threatened with bodily harm. Authorities then learned about a second victim during their investigation.

The suspect was later identified as Candyce Sellars. She turned herself in to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center Friday.

“It is always disheartening to me when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold. Professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times,” said Chief Johnny Jennings in a statement.

Sellars joined CMPD in April 2015 and was assigned to the Community Services Division as a school resource officer. She worked at Alexander Graham Middle School, according to the city’s website.

Sellars has been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the Internal Affairs Division investigation.

No other details have been released.

