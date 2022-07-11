Police: Man charged after CMPD officer dragged during traffic stop in northwest Charlotte

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, authorities said.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over due to its window tint shortly after 4 p.m. along Lasalle Street near Beatties Ford Road. According to an arrest warrant, the vehicle’s window tint was at 19.1%, compared to the legal percentage of 35%.

The driver also admitted to smoking marijuana inside the car, the warrant said.

Once the officer asked the man, later identified as Michael Cornwell Jr., to step out of the vehicle, he refused.

That was when the officer opened the passenger door to take out a duffel bag and also tried to pull Cornwell out. At that time, Cornwell drove away with the police officer’s arms caught in the vehicle, according to the arrest warrant.

The warrant said the officer was dragged about 25 feet before he was able to let go and hit the ground. His foot was also ran over.

Michael Cornwell Jr.

After that, police jumped back into their patrol cars and a chase started. Cornwell drove recklessly to Oaklawn Avenue toward Statesville Avenue, hitting speeds of around 85 mph in a 35 mph zone, the warrant said. He also ran a red light and hit two other cars during the chase.

Cornwell eventually drove into the parking lot of CMC University, where he stopped and was arrested.

According to the arrest warrant, 2.39 pounds of marijuana, a scale, baggies and a magazine to a firearm was found in the duffel bag.

Police charged Cornwell with assault with a deadly weapon on a governmental official, felony resisting, delaying or obstructing, felony fleeing to elude, and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. He was also given a citation for the two hit-and-runs.

The officer was treated for minor injuries, authorities said.

No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates.

