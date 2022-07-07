CMPD officer dragged near uptown, another involved in a wreck, police say

Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers suffered minor injuries in separate incidents Thursday afternoon — including one who was dragged by a vehicle during the second police pursuit in as many days.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a driver failed to stop after an officer attempted a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Lasalle Street, CMPD said in a tweet. The driver dragged the officer and ran over his foot, police said.

Police arrested the driver after a short pursuit. The names of the officer and suspect were not released.

Shortly after 4 p.m., an officer in the Metro Division was attempting to pull over a vehicle in the 2100 block of Lasalle Street. The suspect did not stop & dragged the officer, causing minor injuries. The officer's foot was run over and he is currently getting treatment. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zJIYkVlk72 — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 7, 2022

In a separate incident, a CMPD officer was involved in a wreck while directing emergency traffic at the intersection of Trade and Graham streets, police said. He was being treated at a hospital, police said.

CMPD posted a photo of the officer’s police cruiser, the front of which is smashed.

On Wednesday, a burglary suspect led police on a nearly two-hour pursuit across the Charlotte area.

Tyler Harding, 26, faces multiple charges for the pursuit, including three felony counts of vehicle larceny, one count each of felony hit and run causing serious injury/death and flee/elude arrest with a vehicle, and second-degree burglary, police said.

A second suspect, 28-year-old Christa Harding, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.







Officer Involved Accident:



A Central Division officer was running emergency traffic at the intersection of Trade and Graham Streets when he was involved in a traffic accident. The officer sustained minor injuries and is receiving treatment at an area hospital. #clt #cltnews pic.twitter.com/iN6wmqvnVz — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 7, 2022