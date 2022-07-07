CMPD officer dragged near uptown, another involved in a wreck, police say

Kallie Cox
·2 min read

Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers suffered minor injuries in separate incidents Thursday afternoon — including one who was dragged by a vehicle during the second police pursuit in as many days.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a driver failed to stop after an officer attempted a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Lasalle Street, CMPD said in a tweet. The driver dragged the officer and ran over his foot, police said.

Police arrested the driver after a short pursuit. The names of the officer and suspect were not released.

In a separate incident, a CMPD officer was involved in a wreck while directing emergency traffic at the intersection of Trade and Graham streets, police said. He was being treated at a hospital, police said.

CMPD posted a photo of the officer’s police cruiser, the front of which is smashed.

On Wednesday, a burglary suspect led police on a nearly two-hour pursuit across the Charlotte area.

Tyler Harding, 26, faces multiple charges for the pursuit, including three felony counts of vehicle larceny, one count each of felony hit and run causing serious injury/death and flee/elude arrest with a vehicle, and second-degree burglary, police said.

A second suspect, 28-year-old Christa Harding, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.



An unidentified Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer suffered minor injuries in what the department called an accident at the intersection of Trade and Graham streets in uptown on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
An unidentified Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer suffered minor injuries in what the department called an accident at the intersection of Trade and Graham streets in uptown on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Recommended Stories