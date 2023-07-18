CMPD officer fires at armed suspect inside southeast Charlotte apartment, police say

A police officer fired his gun at an armed suspect in a southeast Charlotte apartment after perceiving “an imminent deadly threat,” according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The suspect, a female, was found three hours later with a life-threatening gunshot wound, but CMPD has not confirmed whether if it was caused by the officer.

Identities of the suspect and officer involved have not been released.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, when police responded to calls about someone barricaded in an apartment in the 7700 block of Krefeld Glen Drive, CMPD said in a news release. The apartments are off U.S. 74 near McAlpine Creek Park.

“Officers arrived on scene and met with family members who placed the call for service. In this investigative phase, yelling was heard from inside the apartment followed by an apparent gunshot,” officials said.

“Officers made entry into the apartment to verify the safety of the suspected adult and juvenile occupants. Once inside, officers observed a female subject with a firearm in close proximity. Officers proceeded to give commands to the subject not to reach for the firearm. When the subject did not comply, an officer perceived an imminent deadly threat and fired their service weapon.”

The officers quickly retreated “and established a perimeter” while awaiting a SWAT team, officials said.

SWAT entered the home around 9:15 p.m. and found the suspect “with at least one apparent gunshot wound.” She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

“The juvenile was located inside the home and did not appear to have any physical injuries,” police said.

An investigation of the shooting will be led by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The officer was put on paid leave “pending the outcome of a parallel investigation by the CMPD’s Internal Affairs,” officials said.

