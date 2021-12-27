14-year-old to be charged with shooting CMPD officer in east Charlotte, police say

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds after being shot in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Monday morning.

The suspect is 14 years old and is in custody, officials said. He will be charged with robbery and attempted murder of a police officer.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. and began with a call about a car break-in near the 6100 block of Treetop Court, authorities said. That’s in an apartment community south of Albemarle Road.

Officers arrived and a foot chase ensued, officials said. When one officer caught the suspect, he turned and fired a shot at the officer, police said. The officer was struck in the upper part of the body.

Another officer continued to chase the suspect and eventually caught him, officials said.

The shooting occurred in the Woodland Estates Apartments, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

The wounded officer, who was taken to Atrium Health CMC Main, has not been identified. CMPD reported the incident in a tweet.

Prior shooting by CMPD

On Dec. 18, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police shot and killed a man who “forced his way into his ex-wife’s home“ in the Ballantyne area in south Charlotte, and was stabbing her 13-year-old daughter.

The man had a knife to the girl when officers arrived, police Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters. Officers were trying to deescalate the situation” when the man, “without warning,” began stabbing the girl, he said.

The teen was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with multiple stab wounds and life-threatening injuries, police said. She is the stepdaughter of the man whom police killed, CMPD said.

This is a developing story.