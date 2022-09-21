CMPD officer hurt while chasing after suspect in east Charlotte, police say

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was hurt while chasing a suspect in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said they were helping the CMPD Crime Gun Suppression Team with an investigation. Once they found a suspect, police said the person ran away. While running after the suspect, authorities said one officer was hurt when taking the person into custody.

ALSO READ: Woman kidnaps driver at gunpoint before trooper-involved shooting on I-40, authorities say

The officer was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not critical.

Authorities have not identified the suspect or said what they were wanted for.

Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Off-duty detention officer dies in motorcycle crash, Mecklenburg County sheriff says)



