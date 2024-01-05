CMPD officer who shot and killed man during domestic dispute won’t be charged

“Within a matter of seconds,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers “confronted a sequence of serious and imminent threats” before one of those officers fatally shot a man during a domestic dispute in August, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said Friday.

The DA said he will not seek charges against Officer Tyler Bourque, who fired the fatal bullet into the chest of Peter Cory.

The imminent threats to Bourque and Officer Shawn McMichael included “a gunshot behind a closed door, the brandishing of a firearm, the physical assault of an officer, and finally the stabbing of an officer about the head,” Merriweather wrote Friday to Brandon Blackmon, interim special agent in charge of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Body cam video reveals gunfire and screams before man was shot, killed by CMPD officer

“There is no question that Officer Bourque was indeed reasonable in his belief the decedent posed an imminent threat of great bodily harm or death to himself and Officer McMichael, and his use of lethal force is justified by law,” Merriweather wrote.

The DA’s office released the letter in an email to news outlets, including The Charlotte Observer.

Repeated shots and a woman’s screams can be heard as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers approached and entered an apartment at The Penrose where police say Cory stabbed McMichael before Bourque fatally shot Cory, body cam video released in December showed.

Update from Chief Jennings on Officer Involved Shooting in the Central Division pic.twitter.com/kBPpOrkTTX — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 20, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.