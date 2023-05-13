CMPD: Officers investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.

According to a release from CMPD, the homicide happened around 1:16 a.m. on Saturday on Remount Road.

Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call; when they arrived, they found one male with a gunshot wound.

MEDIC responded and took the victim to Atrium Health Main, where he was pronounced dead.

The officers have not released the cause of the shooting or any potential suspects.

CMPD says the investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

