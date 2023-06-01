CMPD: 1 hurt, suspect in custody in early morning Uptown shooting

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Uptown near East 6th Street and North Caldwell Street.

According to the department, just after 2:30 a.m., a CMPD officer was stopped by a witness who said there was a situation in the parking area of East 6th Street. While the officer was getting out of their car, they heard a gunshot and saw the suspect holding a gun.

Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

MEDIC said one person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Channel 9 crew on the scene saw officers searching a white, four-door car behind crime scene tape.

Police have not released the cause of the shooting, but said they do have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

