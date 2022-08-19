Officer shot, another returns fire, striking suspect in south Charlotte, CMPD says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were involved in a shooting Friday afternoon in south Charlotte, the department announced on Twitter.

The shooting happened on St. Croix Lane, which is in the Raintree neighborhood west of Providence Road. It’s not yet clear how many officers or how many other people were involved in the shooting.

CMPD officers went to a home at about 5:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of St. Croix Lane to serve a woman an involuntary commitment order, the department stated.

She started shooting at three officers, CMPD said. One of the officers was struck in the chest but her protective gear stopped the bullet. The officer was not hurt.

Another officer returned fire, hitting the female suspect. Officers rendered aid to the shooting victim.

She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

