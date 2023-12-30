CMPD officers looking for armed robbery suspects in China Grove following pursuit, sources say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are looking for armed robbery suspects in China Grove who were driving a stolen car, sources tell Channel 9.

Sources say a pursuit of a stolen black Dodge Ram started earlier Friday evening in north Charlotte and then entered Concord.

Officers are looking for the suspects in the area of Lentz Road in China Grove. Channel 9 crews could see a large police presence in the area.

Channel 9 is working to learn more about the situation.

