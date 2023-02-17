3 hurt in Uptown Charlotte shooting, CMPD report confirms

Three people were hurt in a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Uptown Charlotte, according to a police report.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to a report of one person being shot around 2:20 a.m. that day at East Sixth Street and North Caldwell Street.

Channel 9 sent a crew out to the scene. We saw a heavy police presence and the area had been sectioned off.

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Then, according to the police report for the incident, two other victims showed up at the hospital after police found that first victim.

Several cars were also damaged in the shooting.

CMPD has not named a suspect or released a possible motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

