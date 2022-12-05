CMPD: Park ranger shooting linked to hate speech, threats toward children at daycare

A rock with hate speech was thrown through the window of a northwest Charlotte daycare Monday morning, police said. The case is connected to the shooting of a park ranger that happened last week, according to police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said it happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center, which is on Beatties Ford Road near Cindy Lane. Police said the rock was thrown through the daycare’s window, and said it had hate speech and various threats toward children.

Police said they are working with the FBI on the case.

“We have already been working with the daycare to inform parents. Officers are zone checking all daycares in the jurisdiction,” CMPD said in a tweet.

In a news conference, investigators confirmed they have evidence linking Monday’s case to the shooting of the Mecklenburg County park ranger.

Police told Channel 9 that shooting happened Nov. 27 near the entrance of the Charlotte Friendship Sportsplex, a county park in north Charlotte. The park is located within walking distance of the daycare.

It is critical that we get the public’s help --- if you have information on who may have committed either act, please contact @CLTCrimeStopper immediately at 704-334-1600. Tips can be made anonymously. (4/4) — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 5, 2022

The ranger was shot in one of his extremities while locking up for the night, Maj. Brian Foley told Channel 9 last month. He’s expected to recover from his injuries, Foley said.

The motive behind that shooting was not released.

“I’m disheartened to learn that we had an incident this morning in the Metro Division involving a rock that was thrown through a daycare window containing hate speech and various threats toward children,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said in a tweet. “We have notified daycare staff and parents and we will continue to work diligently to investigate this incident.”

Investigators are still looking for a suspect in both crimes, and asked anyone with information on who may have committed either act to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tips can be made anonymously.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

