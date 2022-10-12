CMPD to release third-quarter crime stats Wednesday

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department plans to release its third-quarter crime numbers Wednesday morning.

The mid-year numbers that came out in July showed crime on the rise. Shootings were up 25% and homicides were up 8.5%.

Police said they’re concerned about the number of violent crimes committed by children and teens.

CMPD will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 2022 third-quarter crime statistics.

