CMPD releases DNA evidence from 33-year-old cold case to public after judge’s order

Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released the results of DNA evidence from a 33-year-old cold case murder investigation on Sunday, following an order by a judge.

The announcement comes a year after police announced new DNA evidence in the 1990 killing of Charlotte mother, Kim Thomas.

According to investigators, Thomas, 32, was found dead in her Cotswold home on July 2, 1990. She was found handcuffed, and her throat had been slashed multiple times.

A handyman named Marion Gales and Thomas’ husband, Dr. Edward Friedland, have been suspected of committing the crime.

Friedland was indicted on charges that were later dropped. However, Gales has never been indicted, arrested, or charged in Thomas’ murder.

The DNA evidence collected came from various items, including pajamas, a dining room floor, and blood samples.

One piece of evidence from the scene couldn’t definitively exclude Gales as the source of the DNA.

