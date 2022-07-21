CMPD releases photos of suspect in fatal ATM robbery in University City

New photos released Thursday show the suspect accused of killing a woman during a robbery last week at an ATM in University City, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department needs help identifying him.

Police were called to a parking lot near John Kirk Drive and Old Concord Road last Wednesday when they found 48-year-old Karen Baker with a gunshot wound. CMPD officers tried to save Baker’s life, but she died at the scene. Authorities said the homicide was the result of a robbery at an ATM, and they said Baker didn’t know the suspect.

RELATED: Woman shot, killed in robbery at ATM in University City shopping center

On Thursday, CMPD hosted a news conference to unveil the pictures of the suspect and the vehicle he used during the robbery. The suspect hasn’t been identified.

CMPD Maj. Brian Foley told Channel 9 last week that it was too early to tell what led up to the shooting. He said investigators are reviewing all the evidence and information available and looking at footage from nearby surveillance cameras. The general manager at a nearby Asian market said he was pulling any surveillance video they had to help police with the case -- and for peace of mind for his staff.

Karen Baker’s sons said they not only want their mom’s killer captured, but they also want everyone to know what she meant to them.

MORE: Family wants to honor woman killed during ATM robbery with justice being served

“We’re empty without her. I mean I feel empty,” her son, Will McClure, said.

Baker’s family said she was getting money from an ATM when the violent robbery happened.

In a message for anyone who may be watching, Michael McClure said, “If you have kids, grandkids, brothers, sisters, daughters -- anybody you care about, if you can reach out and hug them, hug them.”

“They didn’t just take my mom’s life. They took hundreds and thousands of lives. She touched so many people,” Will McClure said.

If you have information about the robbery, CMPD and Charlotte Crime Stoppers ask you to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a detective.

(WATCH BELOW: Woman shot, killed in robbery at University City shopping center didn’t know suspect)