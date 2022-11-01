CMPD releases photos of suspects connected with University City apartment shooting

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released photos Tuesday of two suspects after someone was shot outside an apartment complex in University City over the weekend.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the East Village apartments along University City Boulevard. The area is near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Paramedics confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. Channel 9 is asking for an update on that person’s condition.

Overnight, crime scene investigators collected evidence and canvassed the area. They focused their attention on a white Hyundai Elantra near the parking deck.

That is where investigators said that Hyheem Henton, 24, was shot while inside his car.

Officers cleared the scene around 2 a.m. Monday.

Resident and UNC Charlotte student Brian Primo said most residents are also students.

Primo said he doesn’t feel safe.

“It’s just the same old same old things have been happening week in and week out,” Primo said.

Management at the complex has been working to mitigate problems, Primo said.

However, with all the shootings, he is not encouraged.

“They’ve been trying their best to mitigate it but at the end of the day, things are just going to keep happening.”

Channel 9 is asking the police if they have anyone in custody. We’re also asking what led up to the shooting and if the victim and suspect knew each other.

According to the East Village website, the complex is student housing for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Police have not released any information about the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

