CMPD report: Employee assaulted by person accused of stealing from hardware store

A stranger beat up an employee at a Blackhawk Hardware and Garden Center in a popular south Charlotte shopping center, according to a police report.

The report said it all happened Tuesday night while the suspect was trying to steal from the store, which is located in the Park Road Shopping Center. It said around 8 p.m., last someone assaulted an employee while stealing merchandise.

According to the report, the suspect was trying to steal yellow work gloves, but it’s not clear if that person got away with them.

The victim is listed as a 65-year-old man who works at the store. Authorities said he was hurt and had minor injuries, but was taken to the hospital.

Some shoppers were surprised to hear what happened, and others said now is the time to be more aware.

“I had not heard about it, but not surprised,” a shopper told Channel 9. “It’s that time of the year when you have to have diligence, look around, know your surroundings, and hopefully everyone will be safe.”

Channel 9 reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more details. They said they couldn’t share any more information publicly at this time.

We also spoke with store management, who said they did not want to comment.

