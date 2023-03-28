CMPD report: Man accused of driving woman’s car into building after pulling gun

A man was taken into custody after he drove a woman’s car into the front of a west Charlotte building, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report.

In the report for the incident, the victim told police around 11 a.m. Monday, she was driving the suspect through the parking lot of the Food Lion on Beatties Ford Road.

The victim told police the suspect had pulled a gun and was arguing with another passenger. According to the report, she said the suspect told her to drive her car into the U.S. Post Office.

In the report, the victim said she drove in front of the post office and got out of the car. She ran into a business next door and saw the suspect drive her car away.

The suspect then drove to LaSalle Street near Beatties Ford Road, where he drove into the front of a building, the report said. The building belongs to E-Fix Development Corporation.

Channel 9 flew over the scene and could see damage to the building and car from Chopper 9 Skyzoom.

The suspect ran from the scene, according to the report, but was later found and taken into custody.

Officers estimated the building had about $5,000 in damage, the report says, and they also found just over a gram of what they suspect is crack cocaine.

