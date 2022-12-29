CMPD responds to shooting at northwest Charlotte home

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a shooting Wednesday night in northwest Charlotte.

It happened at a home on Rozumny Drive in a neighborhood near Brookshire Boulevard.

Channel 9 got to the home where a second-floor window appeared to be shot out.

Several officers were at the scene, which was roped off with crime scene tape.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries, according to initial reports from MEDIC.

No further details have been released.

