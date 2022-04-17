CMPD says person found dead in west Charlotte on Friday was killed

A death on Friday afternoon is now being investigated by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department as a homicide.

Officers responded to a call shortly after 1:27 p.m. on April 15 for an initial death investigation in the 3100 block of Sloan Drive.

Police have not identified the person who was found dead at an undisclosed location close to a busy area near airport hotels and Interstate 85 in west Charlotte. CMPD officials said in a news release Sunday officers consulted with the Medical Examiner’s Office to rule the death a homicide, but the victim’s next of kin have not yet been notified.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to CMPD.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call CMPD’s tipline at 704-432-TIPS to speak with a Homicide Unit detective or leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.