CMPD officer shoots armed suspect during incident in University City area

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the University City area.

Around 1 p.m. officers said they responded to a residence on Billings Park Drive to serve an involuntary commitment order.

Police said while officers were preparing to serve the order, multiple 911 calls came through that were communicating threats and a possible domestic violence assault with a deadly weapon at the same residence.

Officers at the scene then observed an armed suspect at the house actively shooting. One officer responded to the threat by firing his gun at the suspect who was also shooting, according to police.

Police said officers then immediately rendered medical aid to those who had been injured. A firearm was located on the scene, according to police.

Two people were transported from the scene to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said no officers were injured in this incidnet.

The SBI will be leading an investigation into this officer-involved shooting. CMPD Internal Affairs will also conduct a parallel investigation.

The CMPD Homicide Unit will lead an investigation into any potential underlying crimes that led to the officer-involved shooting.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

