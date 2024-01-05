CMPD searches for 4th suspect tied to drive-by shooting that killed toddler

Police are searching for a fourth suspect in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a toddler back in 2021.

Three-year-old Asiah Fiquero died on Sept. 7, 2021.

According to detectives, two cars pulled up in front of a house along Richard Rozzelle Drive, off Rozzelles Ferry Road, around 11:45 p.m. Several shooters unloaded more than 150 rounds at the home, hitting Asiah as he slept in his bed.

Detectives said the shooting was one of several linked to fights between students from Hopewell, North Mecklenburg and Julius L. Chambers high schools. The superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools at the time, Earnest Winston, held a news conference two days after Asiah’s death, where he pleaded with students to stop the violence.

Since the shooting, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested three people. All three were 21 years old at the time of their arrests back in 2021.

(From left to right) Kaleb Lawrence, Jacob Lanier, Qua'tonio Stephens

Kaleb Lawrence was charged with first-degree murder, eight counts of attempted murder, nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit murder.

Jacob Lanier was charged with murder, eight counts of attempted murder, 14 counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Qua’tonio Stephens, 21, was charged with accessory.

Now, CMPD is looking for a fourth suspect: 21-year-old Bryce Felder. Detectives have taken a warrant out against him for a murder.

Police asked anyone who knows where Felder may be to call CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team immediately at 704-336-VCAT (8228). Felder should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

