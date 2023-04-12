CMPD searches for couple accused of abusing 4-month-old son

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a couple who is wanted for the alleged abuse of their infant child.

Officers were told on March 20 that a four-month-old boy was treated for injuries after a minor crash, CMPD said in a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

The baby’s injuries were severe and life-altering, police said. The parents left the hospital and their child there.

However, the child’s injuries were not consistent with being in a crash so on the next day, warrants were issued for the parents, Brandon Augustine, 24, and Mildred Chestnut, 23.

Family members reported Augustine and Chestnut missing about the same time the investigation began.

The couple’s vehicle was found abandoned and hidden on March 21 in Austell, Georgia, police said.

CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team has been searching for the couple since March 21 and detectives are now asking for the public’s help.

“We’re all parents we’re so this is a huge impact for not only the team that’s investigating but the team that’s looking for them to apprehend them,” said Maj. Luke Sell. “So it hits home that this victim can’t speak for himself. And so that’s our role and that’s why we’re here today.”

Augustine and Chestnut have been getting help from people who have provided them money, shelter, and rides, police said.

Detectives emphasized Wednesday that anyone who is helping the couple could face criminal charges.

Augustine and Chestnut are each facing the charge of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury.

“It’s time to do right by your child,” Sell said. “For one -- I think that any parent -- I know that those parents have to be having second thoughts about running about not coming and seeing that child.”

The child is safe and is recovering, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

