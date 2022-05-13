CMPD searches for juvenile after shooting in parking lot of east Charlotte strip mall

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking for a juvenile in connection with a shooting at a strip mall that happened on April 30 in east Charlotte.

CMPD released surveillance video that shows three people entering a convenience store in along Wyalong Drive near the intersection of Idlewild and Margaret Wallace roads.

In the video, one suspect hands another suspect a 9 mm handgun near the register.

The three people walk out of the store and go to their cars.

After that, the victim’s car drives through the parking lot.

That’s when one of the suspects, who left the store, starts firing several rounds from an assault rifle at the victim’s car.

The other suspect pulled out the 9-mm handgun and fired as well.

A juvenile in the car seen driving in the video was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries.

A resident in the area also reported that their home and vehicle were hit by rounds from the gun.

The suspect armed with the assault rifle was taken into custody.

“The CMPD is concerned about the brazen nature of this attack and is working to get the second suspect into custody,” a news release stated.

CMPD is looking for a suspect seen firing a handgun in a shooting that happened on April 30 on Wyalong Drive.

Anyone with information on the juvenile’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

