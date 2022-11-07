CMPD searches for suspect accused of sexually assaulting hotel employee in southwest Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault that happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers were called to Memorial Parkway off West Tyvola Road in southwest Charlotte.

A hotel employee reported that she had been sexually assaulted.

The suspect is a man believed to be between 30 and 45 years old. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with an average build.

Detectives gathered surveillance footage in this ongoing investigation.

Another sexual attack was reported over the weekend in the Queen City.

Octavis Wayne Deandra Wilson, 29, is accused of beating and raping a woman walking home along Tuckaseegee Road on Friday night. Wilson was arrested.

