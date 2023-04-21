CMPD searches for suspect in double-shooting

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for Dominique Gantt, 29, accused of shooting two people on April 9 along Remount Road near Watson Drive in west Charlotte.

Warrants have been issued for his arrest including attempted murder, discharging a weapon within city limits, possession of a firearm within city limits, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Gantt is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds.

He goes by “Domo Beezy.”

