CMPD searching for 16-year-old boy reported missing

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

Police said Nate Brown was last seen near the 5200 block of Swearngan Road.

Brown is described as a white male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 1202 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Police said Brown was wearing a black T-shirt, dark blue jeans, light blue, white and gray Jordan’s, and a black snapback hat.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

