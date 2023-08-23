CMPD searching for 17 year old girl reported missing

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old girl who reported missing two months ago.

On June 16, family members reached out to the police regarding the disappearance of Iyuana Farrior.

They said Farrior left with an unknown person and was at an unknown location.

ALSO READ: 69-year-old man reported missing in Lancaster County, police say

While she was in contact with her family, that contact was very limited, according to police.

Police said she has medical issues and her family is unsure if she has access to her medication.

Anyone with information about Farrior’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

VIDEO: 69-year-old man reported missing in Lancaster County, police say







