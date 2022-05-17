CMPD searching for driver accused of deadly hit-and-run in east Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said it’s searching for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in east Charlotte.

Officers responded just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday to Eastway Drive, after a driver found a person lying on the road. Investigators said the person appeared to be struck by a vehicle that was no longer at the scene.

MEDIC confirmed the victim died at the scene due to injuries from the crash.

Detectives said they are searching for the driver of a BMW SUV that may be missing a front passenger side grille. The vehicle was last seen turning east onto The Plaza. The driver is accused of leaving the scene, failing to help the victim and not calling 911.

It is unknown if speed or alcohol was a factor for the driver that left the scene, but police believe the person who was hit was impaired at the time of the crash.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call CMPD Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6. People can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

