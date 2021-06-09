CMPD searching for kidnapped 18-year-old woman who ‘may be in immediate danger’

An 18-year-old woman who got into a domestic altercation with a man may have been kidnapped Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

CMPD said they’re looking for the missing woman, Jada Lanise Latimer, and her suspected kidnapper, 22-year-old Christopher Bailey.

Police got a call about a possible domestic disturbance at 11:19 a.m. near the 6300 block of Albemarle Road. Upon arrival, they learned that Latimer had gotten into a fight with Bailey, who she knows. Latimer’s whereabouts were unable to be determined following the altercation, police said, and “she may be in immediate danger.”

Latimer was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and a T-shirt, while Bailey was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt on his head, police said.

Warrants for first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female have been issued for Bailey’s arrest, according to CMPD.

Anyone with information on Latimer or Bailey’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 immediately. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.