CMPD searching for knife-wielding suspect involved in north Charlotte assault

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a knife-wielding suspect involved in an assault that left two injured on Monday.

CMPD officers responded to a call for service in the 8200 block of University Station Circle shortly after 2:40 p.m., where the victims were located, officials said. The unidentified victims were transported to Atrium Main by MEDIC for treatment. The severity of their injuries and current conditions were not disclosed by police.

Surveillance footage provided by CMPD from the scene shows a suspect, a man with facial hair wearing a dark hoodie and sweatpants, holding a knife around the time the incident occurred. He is believed to be driving what was described by police as an older white Honda Accord.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com to file a report.