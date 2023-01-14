CMPD searching for man allegedly involved in ‘suspicious activity’ at south Charlotte bus stops

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking help from the public in finding a man they think has been involved in “suspicious activity” around school bus stops in the south Charlotte area.

Detectives described the man as a heavy-set, middle-aged, bald Hispanic male who has been reported driving past school bus stops and engaging with middle-school aged girls.

The man is also believed to be driving a light blue, gray sedan and possibly a Telsa.

CMPD, the Pineville Police Department, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police Department are all working together in the investigation.

Anyone with information on these instances or the man’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.

