CMPD searching for man after sexual assault on McAlpine Creek Greenway

Police are searching for a man who approached a woman and inappropriately touched her on the McAlpine Creek Greenway Saturday morning.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they responded to Johnston Road after a woman said that she was walking on the greenway around 7:30 a.m. when a man exposed himself before grabbing her inappropriately.

The suspect is still on the loose. He is being described as a young black male who is around 6′1″ and wearing a Kentucky Wildcats hooded sweatshirt, according to CMPD.

CMPD said he started running towards Pikes Nurseries, which is near the greenway.

Officers are increasing their presence on the greenway. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

