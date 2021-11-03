CMPD searching for man who sexually assaulted a woman in north Charlotte on Sunday

A woman was sexually assaulted near her parked car in north Charlotte on Sunday morning, and police needs the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a call about a sexual assault in the 1700 block of Ethel Guest Lane. When they arrived, the victim told the officers that she was trying to get into her car when an unknown man approached her from behind and forced her into his vehicle at gunpoint.

The man drove the woman to an unknown location and raped her before forcing her to leave the vehicle, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, and driving a four-door black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Detective Murphy at 704-353-1744, or leave a anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.