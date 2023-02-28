CMPD searching for murder suspect who removed monitoring device

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who’s awaiting a murder trial.

Willie James Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Matthew Gibbons in 2018 in west Charlotte. James was ordered to wear a monitoring device in June 2018 as a condition of his pre-trail release.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arrest made after man found shot to death in west Charlotte yard

Police said James cut his device off early Tuesday morning and was last known to be in the area of Brookshire Boulevard.

James is wanted on charges related to first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, firearm by felon, interfering with an electronic monitoring device, and injury to property.

If you any information on the whereabouts of James Jr., you are asked to call 704-432-8888.

