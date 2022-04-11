CMPD searching for suspect from south Charlotte bank robbery

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Armed Robbery Unit are asking for help in identifying a suspect from a recent bank robbery.

At approximately 9:40 a.m. on April 5, a black male entered the Bank OZK on Park Road. The suspect demanded money and then left the business toward Heather Lane on foot.

He was last seen wearing a black suit jacket, a white t-shirt, a black winter cap and a black face mask with a white face mask over it. The suspect has a noticeable limp.

CMPD’s Armed Robbery Unit asks anyone in the community who knows the suspect pictured above to call 911.

Information can be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

