CMPD: Second teen charged in student’s shooting near CMS bus stop

A second teenager has been charged in the shooting death of Nahzir Taylor, who was killed near a school bus stop in east Charlotte, police say.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives arrested a 16-year-old Wednesday morning, charging him with murder in the case.

Taylor, 17, died Dec. 2, two days after he was shot along Lanza Drive near Robinson Church Road. He was a student at Rocky River High School who was “off the bus and had already left the assigned bus stop location,” officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said.

Another juvenile had already been charged in the case, and police said they planned to upgrade the charges against them to first-degree murder.

“We are saddened by the passing of Nahzir Taylor and acknowledge the impact this loss will have on our entire school community,” CMS officials said. “We extend our condolences to the family and are committed to providing support to our students and staff during this difficult time.”

As the investigation continues, police asked anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a detective. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

