CMPD: Shooting suspect said, ‘Get out of here if you don’t want to die’ in Charlotte comedy club

Before a gunshot created chaos in a Charlotte comedy club, the suspect holding the gun allegedly told visitors, “Get out of here if you don’t want to die,” according to new police reports obtained by Channel 9.

Omar James McCombs is being held in custody for multiple charges after being accused of firing a handgun Saturday night inside The Comedy Zone, where comedian Craig Robinson was scheduled to perform.

About 50 people were inside the comedy club, and dozens more were outside when McCombs allegedly fired a gun inside the club around 9:10 p.m. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the scene and found visitors still in the area; nobody was injured in the incident.

CMPD officers confirmed several victims reported that McCombs pointed a gun at them and threatened to hurt them. According to warrants obtained by Channel 9 on Monday, McCombs brought a silver revolver into the club and fired at least one shot, and he also pointed the gun directly toward at least five people.

Police say McCombs had a felony conviction for burglary in 2009 out of New Jersey, making him unable to legally own the handgun. He’s currently facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, in addition to several counts of assault by pointing a gun, and discharging a firearm.

The Comedy Zone canceled Sunday night’s show, and the club is normally closed Monday through Wednesday. We’ve reached out to representatives of the club for information about the incident.

Robinson responded to the shooting on Instagram, expressing gratitude toward the club’s staff and CMPD.

