CMPD: Shots fired into west Charlotte restaurant with 10 people inside

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after shots were fired into a west Charlotte restaurant with 10 people inside Sunday night, according to a police report.

Officers responded just after 8 p.m. to a shopping complex on Little Rock Road, where Hop Feng Kitchen Chinese restaurant is located.

CMPD confirmed there were 10 victims from the shooting, including a 13-year-old. MEDIC said it only took one person, a grown man, to a hospital with serious injuries.

Neighbor Peter Kertzman said he heard the gunshot before police roped off the crime scene.

“There was at least 10 cop cars and four ambulances,” he said. “They had police tape everywhere.”

On Monday, Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura could see at least two bullet holes in the front windows of the restaurant.

A sandwich shop next door also got hit with bullets. Lisa Spiker showed up to work to find glass on the ground and debris from the bullet holes in the wall. They closed Monday to clean up.

“To disperse shrapnel it has to explode on impact,” she said.

Spiker said she is concerned for her safety though.

“We’re just trying to come to work and do our job every day. We shouldn’t feel like we’re in a life-threatening situation to come and make sandwiches,” she said.

Spiker said the owners of the Chinese restaurant usually work in the kitchen with their young children.

She’s hoping police find the shooter.

“Total disregard for anybody else, their life, their family, their livelihood. It’s ridiculous,” Spiker said.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for an update on the victim and if they have anyone in custody, but has not heard back at this point.

