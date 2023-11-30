CMPD: South Meck High School teacher arrested for sex acts with student

A teacher at South Mecklenburg High School has been arrested in connection with having a sexual encounter with a student, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Nov. 29, police said it was revealed that 26-year-old Gabriela Neufeld and an 18-year-old male student engaged in sexual activity near Park Road Park.

Following an investigation, Neufeld was arrested and charged with five counts of felony sexual activity with a student by a teacher.

According to court documents, Neufeld and the student have had sex at least five times since October.

She was then taken to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center but has since bonded out, according to police.

On the school’s website, Neufeld is listed as a science teacher for ninth-to-twelfth-grade students.

Channel 9 has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for a statement regarding the incident.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

