CMPD spots nearly 300 vehicles, arrests 4 after weekend street takeovers

As drivers in sports cars continue to overrun intersections across the Queen City, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced new arrests after street takeovers this past weekend.

CMPD said that officers went out to a couple of reported intersection takeovers on Saturday, and there were about 300 vehicles spotted throughout the night taking part. On Tuesday, CMPD said that four people had been arrested, including one for driving while intoxicated and one for vehicle theft.

The police department added that one person ended up turning themselves in after he was caught on camera doing donuts in front of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Jaqwan Short was arrested and charged with reckless driving for the stunts on March 25.

According to CMPD, the department has arrested 14 people since February. Eighty-five citations have been issued, and 42 vehicles have been towed.

