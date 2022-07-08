CMPD: Suspect leads 100-mph chase into South Carolina after hitting officer in Charlotte

Just days after a suspect led a reckless chase through the city, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a driver accused of striking a CMPD officer ended up leading a chase into South Carolina Friday afternoon.

CMPD said on Twitter that an officer with the Steele Creek division received “minor scrapes” after a suspect hit him with a car. According to MEDIC, emergency medical services went to an area near 8700 Sharonbrook Drive to treat minor injuries at about 4 p.m.

Police began chasing the suspect, and CMPD said, “The pursuit continued into South Carolina with the suspect driving at speeds of around 100 mph.”

According to FlightAware, CMPD’s helicopter went to South Carolina and began circling an area on Saluda Road in Rock Hill before returning back to Charlotte. CMPD clarified that the suspect was taken into custody at this location.

The suspect hasn’t been identified at this time.

We’re waiting on more details from CMPD, check this article for updates.

