CMPD: Suspect rams police car, leads chase through Uptown

Police in Charlotte say a suspect rammed a patrol car after a traffic stop Thursday near Uptown and then led a pursuit before being caught in west Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said an officer tried to pull over a car around 4 p.m. and the driver pulled into a parking lot. When the officer got out of the car, the suspect hit the patrol vehicle until he could get out of the parking spot and drive away from the area.

CMPD says because the patrol car was hit, that met the criteria to start pursuing him.

Police followed the suspect through Uptown before the driver crashed on Morehead Street, between Greenland Avenue and Wilkinson Boulevard. That part of Morehead Street was closed for the investigation, CMPD reported.

According to CMPD, the driver had two warrants for his arrest. The charges for those warrants weren’t immediately provided. The driver also had two illegally-possessed firearms, one of which was an AR-15.

The suspect hasn’t been identified yet.

